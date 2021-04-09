Ex-NFL player fatally shot South Carolina doctor, four others

A former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.

Phillip Adams, 32, who left the National Football League more than five years ago, was found dead hours after the killings of five people on Wednesday at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Investigators were at a loss to offer a motive for the shooting spree that broke out in the quiet community about 30 miles (48 km) south of Charlotte, North Carolina. "We have probably more questions than you do right now," Tolson told reporters at a briefing.

There was no indication that Adams had any relationship with Lesslie or his family, Tolson said.

The sheriff said two weapons were used in the violence, a .45-caliber and a 9mm.