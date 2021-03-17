J&J vaccine can't be trusted

Another thing missing is that there is no such thing as "informed consent". If you go into hospital to have an operation they’ll list all the possible things that can go wrong. If you are given medication then they’ll tell you about the hazards, but this is not the case with vaccines. You roll up your sleeve and that's it. No knowledge of what you get yourself into or what could possibly go wrong.

The word "doctor" comes from the Greek term di-daktor, which means "one who imparts knowledge to others" – a teacher. Latins condensed it to "doc-to-ro", and it was later shortened to doctor, but doctors generally fail dismally to live up to this word. They fail to impart knowledge of the dangers of vaccines to their patients.

Doctors do know that J&J had to set aside $3.9bn after lawsuits related to it flogging baby powder contaminated with asbestos. And then there was $8bn in punitive damages in 2019 after the company failed to warn that one of its drugs could lead to breast growth in boys.

And $2.2bn in civil and criminal fines for the same drug. And a huge multi-million rand judgment after the company had a part in the opioid crisis.

This history should make us suspicious of accepting anything from this company but again we only learn later.

Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie