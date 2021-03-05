Health department accused of 'lying' to parliament over J&J vaccines

The health department has been accused of lying to parliament about the procurement of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently being administrated nationwide.

Leading the charge in parliament's health portfolio committee on Friday was EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, who told deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla, along with his director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi, that they had deliberately misled parliament on a number of issues pertaining to the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

“What do we do with an executive that lies to the portfolio committee? You lie in the news, you lie in your statements. You are liars. What must we do with the fact that you keep coming to the portfolio committee with lies? You lie about important issues,” said an angry Chirwa.

She was speaking during a question-and-answer session in the portfolio committee during which Phaahla had earlier revealed that the J&J vaccine currently being administered was not formally approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Phaahla, who was accompanied by Buthelezi and other health officials to update parliament on the vaccine rollout, also revealed the vaccines being used in the current rollout programme were part of a batch J&J was using to conduct their worldwide human “expanded study”.

“It is legally regarded as an expanded study because as we are rolling out, the vaccine is not registered. The documentation for the application for registration of the vaccine has been submitted to Sahpra and documentation has also been submitted to other authorities,” Phaahla said.

After the department’s presentation, MPs were left confused as to whether SA was currently rolling out a procedurally-procured J&J vaccine or whether health-care workers were part of a human trial on the J&J vaccine.

“Today you are coming here to manage the situation because you have been caught in a web of lies and citing non-disclosure agreements as the reason for creating immunity for your own lies. These are lies. These are fake news. It is absolutely unacceptable ...” said Chirwa.

The ANC’s Dr Kenny Jacobs raised a point of order, asking committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo to ask Chirwa to withdraw the word “lie” — which she later did.

Phaahla then told Chirwa: “You cannot just accuse the member of lying and get away with it. I want the committee, through you chair [the ANC's Sibongiseni Dhlomo], to take this matter up with the presiding officers because this member carries on with the accusations.”