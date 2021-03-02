David Mabuza gives thumbs up to vaccine cold-storage facility

Deputy President David Mabuza has given the Biovac Institute, where the county's Covid-19 vaccines are being stored, the thumbs up.

“What we have learnt today is that the cold-chain can be broken for some days and that won’t alter the quality of the vaccine. However, it cannot go beyond a certain number of days,” said Mabuza on Tuesday, shortly after a walkabout inside the cold rooms where the vaccines are being stored in Gauteng.

The visit follows a decision by the interministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines, chaired by Mabuza, to visit various sites established for the purposes of the vaccine rollout.

According to the government, the Biovac Institute is a public-private partnership between the government and Biovac Consortium, whose focus is on ensuring that the country has the required capacity to respond to both local and regional vaccine needs.

“So this is the capability that we have as a country, which the cabinet took a decision to sort of improve, of making our own vaccines,” said Mabuza, who added that the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines which are now being administered were being stored in the facility.