A very high proportion of people need to be injected for impact
Vaccines will have very little effect in the third wave – Karim
The millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses that SA has been importing recently will have little impact on the looming third wave of the virus expected to hit the country in June.
In an interview with Sowetan yesterday, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) which is handling the Covid-19 pandemic, warned that South Africans should not be complacent thinking that the next wave will have little impact as opposed to the previous ones because of the mass vaccines roll-out currently underway...
