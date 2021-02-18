Letters

Matric pass or fail, work to improve life is only beginning

By Reader Letter - 18 February 2021 - 10:06
The writer encourages matriculants who may not have done well in their final exams to go back to school and improve their marks.
The writer encourages matriculants who may not have done well in their final exams to go back to school and improve their marks.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

As matriculants wait with bated breaths for their results next week, here is my piece of advice.

Those of you who will have made it with flying colours, give yourself a pat on the back and celebrate this milestone. Do so while understanding that the journey has just begun, you have not arrived yet.

Those of you who will have passed but your marks are not good enough to score you a place at a university or college, do not despair. Go back to school and improve your marks. It is pointless to drown yourself in a pool of sorrow over something that you can still fix.

The world is full of scammers, do not end up settling for some unknown city college somewhere in Johannesburg, Mbombela, Durban, Polokwane or Pretoria just to look preoccupied in the eyes of those who may rejoice over your setbacks.

This is your life, your future, your well-being and your everything. Do not ever be shaken by what people will say, you know they'll always talk.

To those who will not have made it at all, remember that in life we sometimes have to go through being a worm before we can become a butterfly.

Soldier on and work on what let you down last year. Nothing is ever impossible if you put your mind to it. To parents, I urge you to support these young souls and never use the opportunity to chastise them but rather encourage them to pull up their socks.

There are better days before them and only you can make them realise that. Let us work together to build the future we want to see, today.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti

Umalusi gives go-ahead for release of 2020 matric results

Umalusi has approved the release of the matric results for last year.
News
3 days ago

2020 matric exams were 'not compromised' despite papers being leaked

While the true extent of the 2020 matric examination leaks might never be known, officials investigating these irregularities are emphatic that the ...
News
3 days ago

Sad place of stalled dreams and tall grass

Life for the youth of Sebokeng and Sharpeville in Emfuleni is tough as economic opportunities are scarce and projects aimed at improving the area ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X