Umalusi gives go-ahead for release of 2020 matric results

Umalusi has approved the release of the matric results for last year.

The council for quality assurance in general and further education and training on Monday said it had successfully conducted the quality assurance of the management and administration of exit point examinations.

The results will be announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga next week.

Umalusi's CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said the council was deeply disappointed that the 2020 matric examinations were marred by the leakage of mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 question papers.

"We appeal to all stakeholders involved in the examination process to refrain from engaging in such unscrupulous acts of dishonesty.

"Umalusi takes a dim view of paper leakages as they have the potential to compromise the integrity and credibility of the entire examination. It is also worth noting that there are serious consequences for those who are found guilty of such criminal activities, regardless of whether they are learners or officials," Rakometsi said.

He said regarding the outcome of the investigation into the leakage of the two papers, Umalusi observed that the investigation was not yet complete.

"According to section 21 of the General and Further Education Quality Assurance Act of 2001, as amended, 'the council may refuse to issue a certificate if a substantial irregularity has occurred in relation to an external assessment and the council may cancel a certificate that has been issued to a learner if on investigation the council found that the learner has not met the requirements for the qualification'.

"This means that Umalusi can still nullify the certificates of candidates who are found guilty of leaking the two papers even after receiving their results," Rakometsi said.

He said the 2020 academic year will go down as probably the most difficult one since the dawn of democracy in SA due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown which had an unprecedented impact on the academic year, as well as the conduct, administration and management of the matric exams.