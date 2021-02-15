Township youth battle addiction and joblessness
Sad place of stalled dreams and tall grass
Life is tough for the youth of Sebokeng and Sharpeville townships in Emfuleni as economic opportunities are scarce and projects aimed at improving the area have stalled.
Sowetan spoke to some of the youth about their daily struggles to improve their lives in an environment where basic services have totally collapsed...
