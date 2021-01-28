South Africa

Case against man accused of matric maths exam leak postponed

28 January 2021 - 06:29
The suspect works at a Johannesburg-based company that the basic education department contracted to print the 2020 matric exam papers.
The suspect works at a Johannesburg-based company that the basic education department contracted to print the 2020 matric exam papers.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

The case against a man arrested in connection with the leaking of matric exams has been postponed for further investigation.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana appeared at court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old works at a Johannesburg-based company that the basic education department contracted to print the 2020 matric exam papers.

The mathematics paper two exam was widely circulated in some provinces just before the paper was due to be written.

Shikwambana was arrested last year after an investigation into the leaking of the question paper. Shikwambana was released on bail in December 2020.

While it was originally announced that the exam — and the physical science paper two, which was also leaked — would be rewritten, this decision was set aside by the Pretoria high court late last year.

TimesLIVE

Cosas foils grilling of pupils over exam paper leaks

The interviews of  14 grade 12 pupils as part of the ongoing investigation on two matric exam question paper leaks were cancelled in Mpumalanga ...
News
1 week ago

State seeks to grill pupils over matric exam leaks

A group of about 14 grade 12 pupils from Mpumalanga have today been invited to attend the department of basic education's investigation of matric ...
News
1 week ago

Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch

Matric pupil Eesa Omar said “I do” and is now on honeymoon, after almost not making it down the aisle.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X