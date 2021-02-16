Ramaphosa's smart cities idea no coincidence

I have come to realise that life-changing events are taking place all over the world while a great majority of us are still enjoying a nap. Part of what is happening is a rapid construction of smart cities. The construction takes place right in the middle of what they call a life-threatening "pandemic."

In his State Of The Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said "Two years ago I spoke about the dream of building new cities that will enable us to make a break with apartheid’s spatial development… The Lanseria Smart City, the first new city to be built in a democratic South Africa, is now a reality in the making.

"The draft masterplan for this smart city – which will become home to between 350,000 to 500,000 people within the next decade – was completed in November 2020 and is now out for public comment."

First of all, this is not the dream of Ramaphosa and it has nothing to do with breaking apartheid’s spatial planning. Almost every head of state shares the same "dream" as Ramaphosa, but in reality this is the dream of the Technocrats, men and women who are actually in charge. This is part of the Great Reset.

The world is being revamped right in front of our eyes. Looking at the sketches of these smart cities globally, there is wall-to-wall surveillance everywhere and China is leading the race. People are forced from rural and suburban areas into high-rise flats in those large cities.

All over the world smart cities are springing up like mushrooms and the 5G technology is exactly what the doctor ordered to advance the project.

Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie