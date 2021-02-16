Zuma a cunning old fox

Jacob Zuma, the old fox, together with his tricky lawyers, have likened the the Zondo commission to the apartheid government. Now there is a red herring if ever I have seen one.The former president is crafty beyond belief, as he finds myriad excuses not to appear before the commission.

Bear in mind that the Zondo commission is costing South African taxpayers tens of millions of rands, and I dare say that such stalling tactics should not be accepted from anyone.

But like it or not, the old fox has a strong tribal support base, which includes the MK veterans, and latterly the collective taxi associations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must have sleepless nights, worrying how to lure this wily old fox out of his hole but sjoe, he is such a wily fox.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni