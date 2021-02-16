Letters

Zuma a cunning old fox

By READER LETTER - 16 February 2021 - 08:14
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULANI MBELE

Jacob Zuma, the old fox, together with his tricky lawyers, have likened the the Zondo commission to the apartheid government. Now there is a red herring if ever I have seen one.The former president is crafty beyond belief, as he finds myriad excuses not to appear before the commission.

Bear in mind that the Zondo commission is costing South African taxpayers tens of millions of rands, and I dare say that such stalling tactics should not be accepted from anyone.

But like it or not, the old fox has a strong tribal support base, which includes the MK veterans, and latterly the collective taxi associations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must have sleepless nights, worrying how to lure this wily old fox out of his hole but sjoe, he is such a wily fox.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni

Zuma needs to explain his relationship with the Guptas – Zondo commission

The Zondo commission went at length yesterday explaining why it needed former president Jacob Zuma's version of some of the alleged corrupt or ...
News
7 hours ago

Why Zondo headed to Concourt to force Zuma's hand

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to explain to the Constitutional Court why he should not go to jail after defying an order to appear before the ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X