State of the nation a sorry one

On Tuesday we brought you the story of a young man from Tshipise Tshasagole-Niani village in Venda, who has spent the past three years building a makeshift car from scrap metal.



Like many young boys growing up in villages or townships, 21-year-old Mukundi Malovhele spent his days making wire toy cars. In 2017, he began to collect scrap material and took a shot at making a structure in the image of his favourite luxury brand, a Lamborghini...