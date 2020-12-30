More parks, fewer offices? How Covid-19 will change city centres

The novel coronavirus has upended many aspects of life in cities worldwide, particularly as large numbers of white-collar workers choose to work from home and shun public transit — shifts that are likely to last, according to urban experts.

This will have an enormous impact on city centres and central business districts (CBD) that have typically been the economic hubs and main generators of income for cities.

What is the future of city centres and CBDs, and how will cities adapt? Here are some views.

MONO TO MIXED USE

The South Korean government has said it will buy empty hotels and offices and convert them into residences, while Singapore is encouraging redevelopment of old offices and parking spaces in its CBD.

The UK government has also loosened planning regulations to permit easier conversion of shops to residential uses.