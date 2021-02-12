2021 is the year for speeding recovery - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared this year as the year for change and rebirth with rigorous plans towards a speeding economic recovery by the end of this year.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night in Parliament in front of 15 MPs, Ramaphosa said SA a needed to focus its energies on economic recovery following a tough 2020 that was marred by losses of lives and decline in economy.

Last night, marked day 322 since the country went into lockdown which has since seen just over 46 000 lives being lost and over 1.5 South African being infected by Covid.

“Beyond these statistics lies a human story of tragedy and pain. There is no family, no community and no place of work that has not lost someone they knew, worked with or loved. It’s also a story of courage and resilience…The year ahead must be a time for change, for progress and for rebirth. This is no ordinary year and is no ordinary Sona,” said Ramaphosa.

His address was focused on four priorities; defeating Covid-19, accelerate economy recovery, create jobs and fighting corruption while strengthening the state.

He said the government will also focus on a massive rollout of infrastructure throughout the country, increase local production, employment stimulus and rapid expansion of energy generation capacity.