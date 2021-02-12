Letters

Drugs threaten our country's future

By Reader Letter - 12 February 2021 - 11:29
The state capture by the infamous Guptas will look like a Sunday school picnic when in the end it will be revealed that the government is propped up by the underworld, the writer says.
Image: 123RF/Maxim Evdokimov

Dear Mr State President. On March 26 you proclaimed a hard Covid-19 lockdown. Alcohol and cigarette sales bans followed.

But illegal drugs remain peddled in broad daylight in our very crowded streets. Why? Could this confirm our long-held suspicion that drug lords, perched in their palatial comforts, are the real power behind SA’s throne?

Our very existence as a sovereign state among families of nations is highly threatened. And with the use of tools at your disposal such as the government intelligence agency, this scourge can be nipped in the bud. Flex your political muscles, Mr President.

Potential young scientists to find a cure for Covid-19, engineers to fix water and sewage treatment plants, etc. are incarcerated abroad, abducted within, drop out of institutions of high learning to be addicts and massacred.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

