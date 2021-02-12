Letters

SA politicians are arrogant

By reader letter - 12 February 2021 - 11:28
Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema, Mzwandile Masina and Ace Magashule and many others are haughty, arrogant, defiant and disrespectful, the writer says.
Do Jacob Zuma, Mzwandile Masina, Ace Magashule and Julius Malema love SA and her citizens? Ever since the ANC took over from the National Party, there has never been development in this country.

Instead, the country has declined tremendously. Masina and Malema are not politicians in the true sense of the word.

The guys are grateful that money is lining their pockets. A great politician is the one who loves and respect his fellow citizens. Remember, both Malema and Masina were members of Cosas. It is a well-known fact that members of this organisation are used by the ANC to further its political agenda.

Both Masina and Malema are disrespectful, or rather, all members of Cosas are defiance and disrespectful. So, I am not far from the truth when I say that the democratic government in SA was founded on disrespectful manners.

Hence Zuma, Malema, Masina, Magashule and many others are haughty, arrogant, defiance and disrespectful. They don't care about the citizens of SA, that is why they publicly talk as it pleases them.

Secondly, all of them behave as if SA is their property. It is for this reason that they call black South Africans their people. A civil war in this country is imminent. Watch this space!

Chopo Teleki, e-mail

