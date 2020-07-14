Rhino horn worth R115m disguised as ‘fine art’ seized at OR Tambo airport

Customs officials on Tuesday discovered millions of rand worth of illicit items, including rhino horns, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Among the items, which were destined for foreign markers, was rhino horn believed to be worth over R115m. The 41 pieces of horn were sniffed out by detector dogs, South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials reported.

“During an inspection of warehouses at ORTIA [on Tuesday], one of the customs teams, aided by detector dogs, detected and intervened to stop a consignment of goods destined for Kuala Lumpur via Doha,” said Sars in a statement.

The items had been declared as “fine art”.

"[They] had been concealed in carbon paper and foil and wrapped in traditional material.”

The Hawks were alerted about the goods and a criminal case was registered.

A further search of the warehouse led to the discovery of abalone worth almost a R1m. Sars said it was “destined for Hong Kong”.