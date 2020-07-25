South Africa

Two bust in Cape Town with cigarettes and khat worth almost R2m

By TimesLIVE - 25 July 2020 - 14:10
Police with some of the cartons of illegal cigarettes worth almost R2m that were seized.
Police with some of the cartons of illegal cigarettes worth almost R2m that were seized.
Image: SAPS

A truck owner's suspicions that his truck was being used for illicit purposes were confirmed when two suspects were arrested in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Friday afternoon for possession of khat and smuggling cigarettes in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.  

The cigarettes and drugs are estimated to be worth almost R2m.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said while investigating an unscheduled stop by his truck in Arcadia Road in Joostenbergvlakte, the truck owner spotted three suspects in a VW Caddy offloading boxes from the truck.

“The suspects fled on foot upon his arrival. SAPS were notified and a search of the truck and the VW Caddy were conducted. This search led to the discovery of 298 bundles of khat valued at R17,880 and 32,000 packets of cigarettes valued at R1.92m,” Rwexana said.

The truck driver, a 36-year-old man, was arrested.

“While still on the scene a 54-year-old suspect in a LDV was stopped by police, and further investigation led to his arrest as he was implicated in the crime,” Rwexana said.

Both suspects are expected to make their court appearances on Monday.

© TimesLIVE

Piling more tax on legal cigarettes 'a gift to criminal suppliers'

Significant new resources need to be allocated to revenue service Sars to ensure that the legal cigarette market can be taken back from criminals in ...
News
2 days ago

More bad news for smokers as Fita’s bid to appeal is dismissed

Fita says it will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for the right to challenge the high court’s decision
News
1 day ago

Cigarette smuggler faces R600,000 fine or five years in jail

A 33-year-old man caught smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R200,000 in May was found guilty on Tuesday, Limpopo police confirmed.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X