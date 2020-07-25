Two bust in Cape Town with cigarettes and khat worth almost R2m

A truck owner's suspicions that his truck was being used for illicit purposes were confirmed when two suspects were arrested in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Friday afternoon for possession of khat and smuggling cigarettes in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The cigarettes and drugs are estimated to be worth almost R2m.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said while investigating an unscheduled stop by his truck in Arcadia Road in Joostenbergvlakte, the truck owner spotted three suspects in a VW Caddy offloading boxes from the truck.

“The suspects fled on foot upon his arrival. SAPS were notified and a search of the truck and the VW Caddy were conducted. This search led to the discovery of 298 bundles of khat valued at R17,880 and 32,000 packets of cigarettes valued at R1.92m,” Rwexana said.

The truck driver, a 36-year-old man, was arrested.

“While still on the scene a 54-year-old suspect in a LDV was stopped by police, and further investigation led to his arrest as he was implicated in the crime,” Rwexana said.

Both suspects are expected to make their court appearances on Monday.

