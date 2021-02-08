Cocaine worth R14m seized at port of Ngqura in Eastern Cape

“The recovery of this illicit contraband followed after the shipping master was informed by the ship's technician of an illegal parcel on the ship,” said Capt Khaya Tonjeni.

He said the technician noticed during his routine inspection that a particular container had a problem regarding refrigeration.

“While attending to the problem, the technician discovered the parcels,” Tonjeni added.

Law enforcement officials at Ngqura were alerted about the consignment.

They opened it to find 30 blocks of compressed cocaine.