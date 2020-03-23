Covid-19: Abahlali baseMjondolo lists 15 'pro-poor' demands for shack dwellers

It also decried the difficulty of self-isolating, as living conditions are extremely congested. This comes as SA recorded 274 cases of Covid-19 and the government continued to urge the public to practise preventive measures, such as social distancing, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

“This is as a direct result of the failure of the government to provide housing and basic services to our communities, the failures and decline of the health-care system, as well as the economic crisis that has resulted in mass unemployment.

“Our members have also expressed concern that the high employment rate and the extreme poverty in shack settlements makes it difficult for us to stay in our homes. If we do stay at home we may die as a result of starvation before the virus gets us,” said KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Mqapheli Bonono.