Ramaphosa promises to be ruthless on profiteering during Covid-19 crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised law enforcement will be ruthless against individuals who see the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to make profits and be corrupt.

This promise was made as Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown, starting on Thursday, which included several announcements of big amount of money pledged to mitigate with the spread of Covid-19.

These included a R3bn industrial funding commitment to assist vulnerable firms.

Furthermore, the department of tourism will set aside R200m to assist those in the sector who have been the hardest hit by the virus. The department of small business development has already set aside R500m to assist small and medium-sized businesses.