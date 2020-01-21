Innovative cellphone cameras should be lauded

An Australian developer has produced an app that allows people to upload a photo of someone else and match it with other photos of people and their location. Police in America have already used it to arrest one person.

The introduction of cameras on mobile phones has led to millions of photos being taken and far too many being put online for me to ignore.

The Instagrammers and influencers may not realise that by default, the location is embedded into their photos. They might be pleased as this would confirm that they actually were there.

The technology that allows facial recognition is under attack from privacy advocates, but why? If you have done nothing wrong, then you have nothing to hide. People should be happy to be known and seen. Live a good life and be seen doing it.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia