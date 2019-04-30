Battle of the midrange: Samsung A6 vs Huawei P smart

Everything is more expensive these days. Beyond Woolworths special water, even bread seems to have turned against us – and our wallets. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want the most bang for our bucks.

With every new cell phone drop going that way of iPhone pricing, it’s getting harder to find nice enough phones that won’t have your bank account laugh at you. That’s where a nice mid-range comes in, and in the case of these two offerings, it’s more of mid in the range of money situation, not in quality.

Although the Samsung A6+ is a smidge bigger, sporting an extra 5mm in height and 2mm in width, because of the chunky bevels you are still left with a smaller screen. The A6+ sports a 15,24cm AMOLED screen in comparison to the Huawei 15,7cm LCD.

It’s these chunky bevels, which unfortunately gives the A6+ that older generation look in comparison to its notched Huawei compatriot. It’s not a small thing to overlook when you take your phone out your pocket and want that extra flash.

On the back design the A6+ has a smoother matt look whereas the P Smart is the shinier of the pair. Although the smoother plastic of the P Smart is prone to more fingerprints smudges, it still lands up looking more expensive and slick.

Cameras:

Here the A6+ out delivers on the front camera offering a 24Mp, dwarfing that of its 8MP P Smart compatriot. Both have dual back cameras, the Samsung still nudges its competition out though with a 16Mp and 5MP duo versus the P Smart’s 13MP and 2MP depth cam for its portrait mode.

But thanks to the AI photo capabilities hooked up to the P Smart’s camera, you do get object and scene recognition, intelligent filters such as the much loved Huawei night mode, which makes up for some of that windfall and still packing a decent punch.

Both take photos in HDR, can shoot panoramas, and video at 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Security:

On the back you will find fingerprint scanners on both phones, but the P Smart also comes with facial recognition.

Software:

On most of the nitty gritty front the phones are pretty much the same. The much-improved HiSilicon Kirin 710 chip allows for pretty equal comparison to the A6+’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, both running on 3GB RAM.

They both have microUSB chargers that charge their 3,400mAh/3,500mAh batteries fast enough that you can be on the go again in 30 minutes.

The biggest differences come in with the storage – where the P Smart gives you double the amount of storage space sporting 62GB space versus the A6 32GB. And the P Smart comes with Android 9 right out of the box, with the A6+ still on Android 8. Plus the dual SIM on the P Smart allows you to have a data only SIM, like those offered by Rain, allowing you to get some cheaper data on the side.

Price:

The other big difference is the price. The recommended retail price of the Samsung A6+ is R6,499 and the Huawei P Smart comes in R1,500 less at R4,999.

There you have it; judge for yourselves ...

This article was paid for by Huawei.