The new Huawei P30 is set to change the game, one photo at a time

The phone’s zoom capabilities are equally dramatic. Not only can it digitally punch zoom up to 50 times closer to anything your phone points at but it cleans up the image. To put that in perspective, that means it allows you to zoom in and take a photo of the craters on the moon.

The zoom is not exclusive to still shots either. You can even zoom in to that extent while shooting video - or two videos at the same time, for that matter. The soon-to-be-dropped (courtesy of an upcoming software update) Dual-View function will allow you to film a zoomed-in video and an ultra-wide video at the same time. Your Instastories are going to be so fresh - and, well, in landscape mode, apparently.

However, if there is one achievement eclipses the above in terms of bragging rights for the brand it is the price. At a time when the growing trend is to price phones out of the reach of the majority of consumers, in order to woo those with deep pockets, it is refreshing that you can buy one of the most impressive smartphones on the market for a rumored R16 499. The official local pricing hasn’t dropped yet but it is said you will be able to get the P30 Lite for R5 999, the P30 for R11 499 and the P30 Pro for R16 499 – R1 501 less than an entry-level Galaxy S10.

• Sylvia McKeown represented TimesLive in Paris as a guest of Huawei.