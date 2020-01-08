Letters

EFF can't register students

By reader's letter - 08 January 2020 - 13:00
The writer asks why the EFF would want to register pupils and students at schools and universities.
Why would the EFF want to register pupils and students at schools and universities? Isn't that the responsibility of the principals and registrars, respectively? What is going on in Mzansi? - Chopo

Help Ramaphosa fix SA

Julius Malema says the EFF will join trade unions to shut down SA this month. Instead of using their brains to help Cyril Ramaphosa solve SA's problems, they contribute to them. - Mokolobetsi

Too soft on lawless migrants

The government is too lenient. Migrants in Cape Town are doing as they like, making unreasonable demands. They must be confined to camps until their documents are sorted. - N Matsebula, Soweto

Bitter plot against Cyril, Pravin

Remember Ramaphosa expelled Malema and his cohorts from the ANC, while Pravin Gordhan exposed that he was not paying tax. Now this fellow wants them to be ousted. - Johane

Bucs guys play for themselves

It seems Bucs players play for themselves, not the team. Bench Ben Motshwari, he is costing us. At the back we need Chabalala, Dube, Tlolane or Sam to play with Jele.- Sputla wa GaMadisha

