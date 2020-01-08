EFF can't register students
Why would the EFF want to register pupils and students at schools and universities? Isn't that the responsibility of the principals and registrars, respectively? What is going on in Mzansi? - Chopo
Help Ramaphosa fix SA
Julius Malema says the EFF will join trade unions to shut down SA this month. Instead of using their brains to help Cyril Ramaphosa solve SA's problems, they contribute to them. - Mokolobetsi
Too soft on lawless migrants
The government is too lenient. Migrants in Cape Town are doing as they like, making unreasonable demands. They must be confined to camps until their documents are sorted. - N Matsebula, Soweto
Bitter plot against Cyril, Pravin
Remember Ramaphosa expelled Malema and his cohorts from the ANC, while Pravin Gordhan exposed that he was not paying tax. Now this fellow wants them to be ousted. - Johane
Bucs guys play for themselves
It seems Bucs players play for themselves, not the team. Bench Ben Motshwari, he is costing us. At the back we need Chabalala, Dube, Tlolane or Sam to play with Jele.- Sputla wa GaMadisha
