'Dr Maponya‘s life a testament to resilience' - Ramaphosa

The late entrepreneur Richard Maponya has been hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a trailblazer for having found successes in business during apartheid, a time when all odds were against black people.

Maponya died at age of 99 in the early hours of Monday morning following a short illness.

Ramaphosa said that Maponya paved the way for racial transformation in the South African economy.

“Dr Maponya‘s life is a testament to resilience, determination and the power of vision: namely to see a black business grow to assume its full role as the key participant and driver of our economy,” said Ramaphosa.