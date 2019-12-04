Year-end party, but no pay increase

While I acknowledge and commend the idea of companies hosting year-end events to thank their employees for their contribution, let me highlight that there are employers that take their workers for granted.

It's evident that many employees get to see their worth only during these Christmas parties and not during the course of the year. It's heartbreaking to see employers buying expensive foods and drinks for their employees during these functions yet refuse to increase their salaries, which would improve their lives and those of their families.

How is it a sensible move that after all the effort and hard work throughout the year, the only recognition that employees receive is food, drinks and entertainment?

Does it make sense that some companies even go as far as inviting comedians, motivational speakers and musicians to entertain these employees at a huge cost while their employees' working conditions and wages are pathetic?

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti