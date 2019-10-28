NSFAS Nehawu members go on strike as they demand performance bonuses

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) have embarked on a strike action at the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

According to the union, their members demand the payment of R12,500 performance bonuses, absorption of temporary staff and introduction of new pension fund scheme. Western Cape provincial secretary Eric Kweleta said the union has been engaging with the employer on a myriad of issues that to date remain unresolved.

“After protracted and failed negotiations at the National Bargaining Forum [NBF] we approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration [CCMA] to intervene. The CCMA issued NEHAWU with a certificate to strike after parties failed to find common ground on the issues of dispute,” Kweleta said.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said they are committed to working with the union through the NBF to reach agreements on any outstanding matters.

“The current issue of contention which is the performance management system is one of many legacy issues that have negatively affected the performance of the scheme. The terms of reference of the administrator includes managing the day-to-day work of the entity which focuses on the strengthening of structures, systems and policies that will ensure good governance and effective management of the core operational mandate of NSFAS,” Carolissen said.

He said the 2020 application cycle will not be affected by the strike as all applications are submitted online.

However, a "no work, no pay" rule will be applied for the duration of the strike.