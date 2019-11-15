Outcry as department of health axes four officials

Four shop stewards have been fired by the department of health after a meeting to address concerns about the unsafe conditions of a building they are working from got out of hand.

The four were among a group of about 70 employees who attended the meeting at the building, 45 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday for raising concerns about the unsafe conditions of the structure.

Nozipho Cele, a senior official who is among those dismissed, said she and the three others were served with dismissal letters after a dispute broke out during the meeting with management on Tuesday.

"We held a meeting to try and address the underlying issues of the unsafe building which was given to the department to use temporarily for employees who were previously accommodated at the Bank of Lisbon, after it burnt down last year" said Cele.

Cele said the meeting was to address their concerns on the condition of the building which have previously not been attended to.