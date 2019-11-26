Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni must pay for SAA
Jacob Zuma and Dudu Myeni allegedly looted SAA funds with the Guptas. Why can't they pay back? It is wrong to shift the blame to President Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni. - Chopo
PSL's Judas at it again
Judas Moseamedi single-handedly crucified Chiefs on Sunday. Orchestrating crucifixions has become the speciality of PSL's own Judas . - Phele, Vanderbijlpark
Corruption arrests skewed
There are many high-profile people who are involved in corruption but only traffic police and other lower-ranking public servants are sitting ducks for law enforcement. -OJ Mangwana
Why Cyril's backing De Ruyter
It's not surprising that President Cyril Ramaphosa sees nothing wrong in Andre de Ruyter's appointment as Eskom CEO. CR17 leaks said it all: white man in a black skin -Bongani, Mogale City
Chiefs riding their luck
Chiefs have been riding their luck since the season kicked off, now up by 10 points at the top. Never has a team in such a position so early gone on to win the title. Well said Mark Gleeson. - Papi Khosi
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.