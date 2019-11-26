Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni must pay for SAA

Jacob Zuma and Dudu Myeni allegedly looted SAA funds with the Guptas. Why can't they pay back? It is wrong to shift the blame to President Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni. - Chopo

PSL's Judas at it again

Judas Moseamedi single-handedly crucified Chiefs on Sunday. Orchestrating crucifixions has become the speciality of PSL's own Judas . - Phele, Vanderbijlpark

Corruption arrests skewed

There are many high-profile people who are involved in corruption but only traffic police and other lower-ranking public servants are sitting ducks for law enforcement. -OJ Mangwana

Why Cyril's backing De Ruyter

It's not surprising that President Cyril Ramaphosa sees nothing wrong in Andre de Ruyter's appointment as Eskom CEO. CR17 leaks said it all: white man in a black skin -Bongani, Mogale City

Chiefs riding their luck

Chiefs have been riding their luck since the season kicked off, now up by 10 points at the top. Never has a team in such a position so early gone on to win the title. Well said Mark Gleeson. - Papi Khosi