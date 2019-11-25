“The ANC has ridden the tiger of racial scapegoating for 25 years. That tiger is now eating its own”.

These were the words of DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille‚ who reacted to The Sunday Independent's claims that public enterprises Pravin Gordhan was on an “anti-black crusade” by appointing white people to key positions at state-owned enterprises‚ sidelining their black counterparts.

The publication alleged that Gordhan launched a “crusade” against black executives by appointing Nampak's CEO‚ Andre de Ruyter‚ as Eskom's CEO‚ despite him not having an engineering qualification. It also said Gordhan delayed the appointment of Transnet's CEO for months because he did not approve of the shortlisted candidates.

On social media‚ Zille said: “Interesting to watch how ANC race-baiting is now biting leading ANC figures themselves‚ such as Jessie Duarte and Pravin Gordhan‚” said Zille.