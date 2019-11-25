Gwen Ngwenya returns to top DA position

Gwen Ngwenya has now officially made a dramatic return as the DA's head of policy just weeks after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane.

Ngwenya is expected to resume her duties today to start preparing the DA for its April policy conference.

Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille confirmed that Ngwenya would resume her duties "immediately".

"Gwen brings with her enormous experience and talent as it pertains to policy. The process to appoint her is fully underway," said DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

"Despite this appointment being an HR process, and not a political process, FedEx considered both the job description and the individual who has been identified to fill this role.

"Having begun the policy process some months ago before her resignation, Gwen Ngwenya has been identified to fill this role," he said.

Ngwenya said that her role would be to ensure that DA policies were clear and properly communicated.