Dump race-based doubts about DA leader, Eskom CEO

Nompumelelo Runji, in a racially inspired piece ('Steenhuisen, De Ruyter face pressure to dispel doubts about white male leaders', November 21), argues that the election of John Steenhuisen as the DA's interim leader and the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as CEO of Eskom has reignited "a fierce debate about transformation in SA, in particular the erosion of the gains of the past few decades".

She is presumably referring to the erosion of the ongoing effort by racial nationalists to establish an ethnocracy, which is defined as a type of political system in which the state apparatus is controlled by a dominant ethnic group to further its interests, power and resources.

It escapes her understanding that Steenhuisen's election and De Ruyter's appointment ought to have little to do with the circumstances of their birth or skin colour. It would serve her well to understand that merit and fitness for purpose ought to be the sole criteria for the positions.

In the two instances cited by Runji, the erstwhile incumbents whom Steenhuisen and De Ruyter replaced, failed, not because they were black, but because one was responsible for the first-ever decline in electoral fortunes of the DA (the crucially important official opposition to the governing party). The other because he continued to oversee the virtual demise of arguably the most impactful public entity in the country.

De Ruyter was chosen from 142 candidates, eight of whom were Eskom employees. A list of 17 individuals was shortlisted, eight withdrew, after which the board

interviewed six candidates. After further interviews, three candidates were submitted in terms of Eskom's memorandum of incorporation with the government.