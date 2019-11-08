BMWs added to King Mswati's splurge on luxury vehicles

eSwatini's absolute monarch King Mswati III has splurged on luxury vehicles with 79 brand new BMWs quietly rolling into his Manzini Royal Palace yesterday.

Their delivery follows that of 15 ultra-luxury Rolls Royces which were shipped into SA through the Durban port and delivered to the same royal palace a week ago.

Sowetan has established that the 15 Rolls Royces were collected from the Durban harbour in trucks and driven to Manzini.

Yesterday, 12 trucks loaded with the latest model BMW X3 SUVs and BMW 540 sedans, mostly navy blue in colour and a handful of them in white, waited for hours in Carolina, about 100km from the Oshoek Swazi border post. The 12 trucks took almost the entire truck stop parking space in the small Mpumalanga town.

The spanking new fleet was transported from the BMW Rosslyn plant to Manzini in eSwatini in abnormal load trucks with some carrying as many as eight vehicles a truck.

An entry-level BMW X3 USV retails at more than R650,000 each, while the BMW 540 sedans retail for more than R1m each.