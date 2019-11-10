Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after fight with mom

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday that a social media story about officers helping a boy who had been caught stealing — by assisting him with groceries instead of arresting him — was not quite true.

Yes, police did come to the help of a KZN resident, but just not in the way the post claimed.

The post, most notably by @AdvBarryRoux on Twitter, started circulating from before 7am on Sunday morning.

The post — a faceless account in the name of the prosecutor who rose to prominence during the Oscar Pistorius case — read: “Durban SAPS caught a boy stealing & they ask him why, he said he’s living alone with koko in unbearable situation with no food neither a roof to sleep, instead of arresting the boy Police went to see where he stay & they couldn't helpselves but bringing them something to eat.”

But KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said that this wasn't the case. While police did in fact help out, details were incorrect.

The child is a girl, not a boy, and she wasn't accused of theft — instead, she approached police for help after a fight with her mom.