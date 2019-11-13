A united SA can triumph
The outpouring of euphoria across Mzansi after our Rugby World Cup victory graphically revealed what a nation united in purpose can achieve.
The thrilling climax sent millions of fans at home into paroxysms of delight as celebrations engulfed the country.
A nation united can overcome any obstacle in just the same manner as we proved to the world our global rugby prowess. As a nation united, let us eradicate crime, let us eliminate racism, let us eradicate corruption and let us wipe out poverty. Together as a nation united, we can reach new heights.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.