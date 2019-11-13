A united SA can triumph

The outpouring of euphoria across Mzansi after our Rugby World Cup victory graphically revealed what a nation united in purpose can achieve.

The thrilling climax sent millions of fans at home into paroxysms of delight as celebrations engulfed the country.

A nation united can overcome any obstacle in just the same manner as we proved to the world our global rugby prowess. As a nation united, let us eradicate crime, let us eliminate racism, let us eradicate corruption and let us wipe out poverty. Together as a nation united, we can reach new heights.

Farouk Araie, Benoni