Policy framework already exists to change the lot of African women

Our continent faces many challenges ranging from poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and gender social inequality.

This bleak landscape exists side by side with an abundance of wealth in vast oceanic resources, innumerable precious minerals in the inlands, and, for the most part, land that has never been farmed since the dawn of creation.

This is exacerbated by the fact that some of our countries still face deadly conflicts which take the lives of innocents and result in the displacement of civilian populations, mostly women and children.

Especially noteworthy is that these conflicts are often started by men who are too old to do the fighting themselves and, in most cases, too secure to be personally affected.

For us, this underscores the need to pose difficult but necessary questions about the: