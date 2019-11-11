'Pens down' parties must be mature

As we await the end of school exams, the country will be abuzz with what pupils have termed "pens down" parties.

These are gatherings during which young people convene to celebrate the end of exams.

While I am not against the notion of young people having fun, let me caution that these events may be catastrophic if left unwatched.

It is during these sessions that young people become overly excited and end up indulging in drugs, alcohol and unsafe sex.

I have seen pupils partying till the morning in the name of celebrating the end of exams. What they need to know is that the aim of writing exams is not to finish but to pass.