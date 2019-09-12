Steve Biko was clearly ahead of his time

Steve Biko died when he was just under 32 years, but by that time he had already been a leading part of the formation of organisations that were to propel the Struggle for freedom higher and higher.

He had also written enough to be later compiled into a book, I write what I like, which to this day remains one of the most lucid exposition of the black experience.

His insistence that mental liberation has to precede physical liberation remains to this day, the cornerstone of understanding our present-day situation when we seem beset by a madness that can only come from mental slavery.

How, otherwise, do you explain adults burning a school, leaving poor children to moan and say "our parents burnt our school that is why I cannot go to school". Or university students, when not burning a law library, or throwing beds out of fourth floor windows, chasing a cow down the street and hack it to pieces before carting the meat to their hostels.