Zenobia Kloppers: Epitome of strength

Actress Zenobia Kloppers says playing roles of strong, iconic South African characters is what gives her soul freedom.

Her latest role breathes life into a new adaptation of Fiela Komoetie in Fiela Se Kind.

"I want to spread love, light and understanding in the world - even if just in my little corner of the world," she says.

Kloppers first played the character Fiela in the stage version directed by Sandra Prinsloo in 2008, and says it remains an important story to tell.

The film, which releases next month, is based on the 1985 novel by Daleen Mathee.

Set in the forests of Knysna in the 19th century, it tells the story of a Cape Coloured woman who takes in an abandoned white child, who is removed from her care nine years later.

Kloppers says it teaches South Africans that we are all part of the fabric of this nation.

"Love does not see colour; you can choose to love instead of hate."

"Fiela was a woman of colour during the 1800s. She raged against the prejudice that took her sweet boy from her just because his skin was white and hers brown.