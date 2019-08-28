WATCH | Several shops looted as violence erupts in Pretoria CBD

Several shops were looted and destroyed as violence erupted in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe said the violence broke out at about 8am.

It was alleged that angry taxi operators took to the streets to “deal” with alleged nyaope addicts in the area.

This comes after a taxi driver was killed during a protest in the inner city on Tuesday, after taxi operators tried to forcibly remove alleged drug addicts from the streets.

Police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd on Wednesday.

Several roads in the area were blocked off.

“The situation is getting tense, but are police are there. We urge the shop owners to close their shops as a matter of urgency,” Selepe said.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a group of taxi drivers had been complaining of drug addicts at the Bloed rank.