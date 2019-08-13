Two cops accused of reselling seized counterfeit goods granted bail

Two police officers accused of reselling counterfeit goods taken during a raid in Johannesburg have been granted bail.

Samuel Sekopona and Elvis Molae were each granted R5,000 bail after being charged with defeating the ends of justice and extortion after they allegedly tipped off two business owners of the raid that took place last week.

Prosecutor Sugenda Moodley told the court that the two sergeants attached to the Tactical Response Team were captured on video talking to owners of the businesses a day before the raid.

“The pair was seen travelling on a state vehicle marked TRT and approached two females. They were seen taking a box which was assumed to contain branded clothes. Then another box was exchanged,” Moodley said. “We still have not been able to locate the second box and we are hoping it will be found with further investigations.”

Moodley said her instructions from the senior public prosecutor was for bail to be set at R30,000. However, magistrate Lucas van der Schyff set the bail at R5,000 and said the state’s request was excessive. The pair, along with Marubini Aubrey Raphebele, Thulane Philemon Bopela, Petrose Mosiuoa, Samuel Motaung, Timothy Piet Mohlala, Zandile Rachel Nebe, Makhangeni Kenneth Makhubele, and Joseph Morethebe Tsotetsi, were charged with a raft of charges including extortion, theft, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.