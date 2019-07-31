Pallo Jordan distorting history of the PAC
Pallo Jordan came out of the woodwork and made nonsensical utterances on Monday evening during an interview with Kathy Mohlahlane of Newzroom Afrika and he was so condescending.
During the interview, Jordan again brought the PAC into the picture and repeated the gobbledegook he always spews that the PAC, like other organisations that "left" the ANC, did not fare well.
By the way, Jordan's uncle, Templeton Ntantala, was a PAC member but Jordan failed to learn from him.
The PAC didn't leave the ANC. During the 1958 elective conference, those who supported and defended the Freedom Charter such as Govan Mbeki, Oliver Tambo, Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela prevented those members of the ANC known as the Africanists, led by Robert Sobukwe, from taking part in the elective conference.
The Africanists wrote a letter to the ANC informing them that they were going to form an organisation that will walk in the footsteps of the ANC of 1912.
Sobukwe's group also wrote to one of the past presidents of the ANC, Dr AB Xuma, who agreed with the views of the PAC and asked the Freedom Charter group why were they being influenced by foreigners.
Finally, Jordan can't establish the strength or weakness of the PAC based on an electoral system that is manipulated by the ANC.
Sam Ditshego, Kagiso