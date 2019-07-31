Pallo Jordan distorting history of the PAC

Pallo Jordan came out of the woodwork and made nonsensical utterances on Monday evening during an interview with Kathy Mohlahlane of Newzroom Afrika and he was so condescending.

During the interview, Jordan again brought the PAC into the picture and repeated the gobbledegook he always spews that the PAC, like other organisations that "left" the ANC, did not fare well.

By the way, Jordan's uncle, Templeton Ntantala, was a PAC member but Jordan failed to learn from him.