Attacks on courts should stop

It is within our democratic rights as citizens to criticise court decisions we are not happy with.

But such criticism should not impugn the integrity of the court and the judiciary without evidence to suggest that.

Given how polarised our society has become on legal and political issues involving public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on the one side, and President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, on the other, perhaps it is natural that some would view court judgments in relation to these figures in political, rather than legal, terms.

This has always been the big risk of law-fare - the practice of fighting political battles through the legal system. At one stage or another, the courts end up being seen by at least one side as a player, rather than an arbitrator, to the conflict.