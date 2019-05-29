Entertainment

The Bachelor SA’s Nontombi shows her soft side playing with kittens

Reality TV contestant shares tips on pet care

29 May 2019 - 11:25
Nontombi stars in The Bachelor SA on Showmax.
Nontombi stars in The Bachelor SA on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The ladies from The Bachelor SA are still giving love a chance, helping the fur babies at the Animal Anti Cruelty League find their forever homes.

Here is Nontombi, who didn’t have the easiest time on the show, cuddling with kittens and sharing tips on giving your pets the care they deserve.

The Animal Anti Cruelty League is sponsored by dotsure.co.za, the official sponsors of The Bachelor SA.

You can now stream the full season of The Bachelor SA on Showmax.

Watch it now »

This article was paid for by Showmax.

Trending

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X