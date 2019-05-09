South Africa's citizens have spoken

The highly contested elections of 2019 are over, and South Africans who voted are the winners. Consequently, one political party will emerge victorious after the counting of votes.

In this time, even "The Wretched of the Earth" were desperately wanted and appreciated by the mighty and the powerful.

Franz Fanon, in his 1961 book The Wretched of the Earth, examines the psychiatric and psychological effects of colonisation on civilisation, among blacks in particular.

In our era, colonisation is no longer an issue affecting the emancipation or progress of blacks - but greediness, egocentrism, ineptness and corruption are the problems.

We have already heard very shameful and distasteful statements from certain ANC leaders who boastfully uttered in public platforms that it is their time to eat, and indeed they have eaten and still continue to eat - the exact reason why our society is not equal and still suffers from disparities.

Truth is, the ANC has produced countless of amandla functionaries who deepened the socioeconomic challenges in our society.

However, the ANC will win the polls in the absence of plausible alternatives.

Pabalelo Mabilo, Pretoria