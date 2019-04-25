DA mistaken about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Gwede Mantashe once said, "Opposition parties talk about the ANC more than they talk about themselves."

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has all but confirmed what Mantashe was saying might be true after all.

Maimane missed an opportunity to tell us why we should vote for the DA and instead went on and on about the ANC. The same Maimane is less forthcoming when his DA is accused of corruption and incompetence.

Not so long ago, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said he inherited a mess from Solly Msimanga and Maimane has said nothing about it.

The same Msimanga now could be premier if the DA wins Gauteng.