DA mistaken about President Cyril Ramaphosa
Gwede Mantashe once said, "Opposition parties talk about the ANC more than they talk about themselves."
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has all but confirmed what Mantashe was saying might be true after all.
Maimane missed an opportunity to tell us why we should vote for the DA and instead went on and on about the ANC. The same Maimane is less forthcoming when his DA is accused of corruption and incompetence.
Not so long ago, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said he inherited a mess from Solly Msimanga and Maimane has said nothing about it.
The same Msimanga now could be premier if the DA wins Gauteng.
Recently, Western Cape premier and the DA's enfant terrible Helen Zille re-emphasised her colonial tweets and no one said anything to admonish her.
Curiously, he said nothing about the EFF which we're told is dictating to Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Maimane has never emphatically dismissed the belief that he's a stooge who gets told what to do and say by powerful white senior DA members.
Those are matters he should be talking about. I am shocked he also jumped onto the bandwagon that Cyril Ramaphosa is in a weakened position.
People like Maimane are insinuating that Ramaphosa is not smart. That's far from true. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his faction are not as powerful as others make them out to be.
Those are desperate people who face jail time and if we expect them to fold their arms and say nothing, we're mistaken. Ramaphosa now has state resources he can use better than Zuma.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville