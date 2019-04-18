Ramaphosa 'failed to declare' R500k Bosasa donation, Maimane charges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not noted the controversial R500,000 donation to his 2017 presidential campaign from facilities management company Bosasa in his declaration of interests.

This is according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who, in a press release on Thursday, said he had sight of the president's declaration of interests for the 2018-19 financial year.

Once a year, the president is required by the Executive Ethics Code to disclose the details of all his financial interests to the secretary of Cabinet, Dr Cassius Lubisi.

"I can confirm that [Ramaphosa] has failed to declare the clear conflict of interest that exists between himself, his son Andile, and the corrupt systems management company Bosasa," Maimane said.

"It is our view that [Ramaphosa] has misled his own Cabinet and in doing so breached the Executive Ethics Code. I will therefore approach the public protector to formally include this omission by the president in her ongoing investigation into what can only be described as insider trading between the Ramaphosa and Bosasa."