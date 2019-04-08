Graft is undoing ANC's good work

The ANC has done a lot for the country since 1994. Most black people have water and electricity. It could've done more, but corruption affected progress.

The ANC is allowing the mushrooming of shacks in South African cities because it never had a plan to eradicate them.

Like the apartheid government, the ANC treats black people like children.

What is happening in Alexandra is as a result of apartheid laws. The ANC has failed dismally to address issues of housing. Alexandra residents have genuine concerns but they're barking up the wrong tree in the DA. The ANC has been running Gauteng since 1994 but has failed to minimise shacks, not only in Alex but nationally.

It is unfair to blame the DA and Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba for the failures of the ANC. Alexandra residents should direct their anger at the governing party.

When will the ANC government accelerate the allocation of residential land so that people can build their own houses? Why is it so difficult for the government to do that?

The allocation of RDP houses is in shambles because of corruption and maladministration. Some people have been on the list for RDP houses since 1996 and today they still don't have houses because of corruption.

N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani