Joburg, Western Cape treated like stepchildren

I am confused about what is happening in our country. Sometimes you will read or hear the government blaming provinces, mayors or municipalities for poor service delivery.

You will see the government sending officials to one municipality or another province to listen to the grievances of people.

But when it is the Western Cape province or a metro like Johannesburg, the same national government will blame the leaders there and not assist.

The government will send its representatives to Maluti-a-Phofung, Qwaqwa, in the Free State, but will not do that with Alexandra.

Who is the prime custodian of the constitution in South Africa? Who has to see to it that all people receive the same constitutional rights? Is it not the national government?

Mothupi, Hoopstad